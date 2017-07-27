Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Set to throw simulated game

Strasburg (elbow) will continue throwing during his time on the disabled list, and is set to compete in a simulated game within the next week to determine whether he will be able to make his next scheduled start once he's eligible to return, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Strasburg was placed on the DL with right elbow nerve impingement retroactive to July 24, making him available to return August 4 at Wrigley Field. If Strasburg doesn't provide encouraging results during his "serious" bullpen session, manager Dusty Baker stated that the team will skip him in the rotation. In the short term, Erick Fedde is set to toe the rubber against the Rockies on Saturday, in Strasburg's place.