Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Set to throw simulated game
Strasburg (elbow) will continue throwing during his time on the disabled list, and is set to compete in a simulated game within the next week to determine whether he will be able to make his next scheduled start once he's eligible to return, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Strasburg was placed on the DL with right elbow nerve impingement retroactive to July 24, making him available to return August 4 at Wrigley Field. If Strasburg doesn't provide encouraging results during his "serious" bullpen session, manager Dusty Baker stated that the team will skip him in the rotation. In the short term, Erick Fedde is set to toe the rubber against the Rockies on Saturday, in Strasburg's place.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Officially placed on DL•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: To be placed on disabled list•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Saturday start still up in air•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Nerve impingement alleviated•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: No MRI, could start Saturday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Removal from Sunday's start precautionary•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...