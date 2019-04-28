Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Settles for no-decision

Strasburg allowed two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and only one walk across seven innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Saturday.

The only runs Strasburg yielded came via the home run, which has been an issue for him this season. He's tossed up six homers in six starts, giving him a 1.4 HR/9 this year, which is a career high. However, the plethora of home runs Strasburg has allowed might not be a reason to be too concerned because his fly ball percentage is actually lower than it was a year ago. The reason for the increased homers allowed is his HR/FB is about seven percent higher than it was in 2018, which could fall back down to earth in a larger sample size. Overall, Strasburg is 2-1 with a 3.82 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 37.2 innings this season. His next scheduled start is Thursday at home against the Cardinals.