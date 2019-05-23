Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Seven strong innings

Strasburg allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out five across seven innings Thursday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Strasburg cruised through his first four innings of work as he allowed only one walk and two hits. However, his control wavered a bit towards the end of his effort as he hit a batter, threw a wild pitch and walked a hitter -- all in the sixth frame. Overall, this was still a strong start for Strasburg as he did not surrender an extra-base hit and worked deep into the game. He has now completed more than six innings in six of his past seven outings. Strasburg will look to keep his strong performance going in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday at Atlanta.