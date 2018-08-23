Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Shaky return from DL
Strasburg didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Phillies, surrendering five runs on seven hits and a walk over four innings while striking out five.
The right-hander didn't have his best stuff as he made his first start in a little over a month, managing only eight swinging strikes out of 84 pitches and getting tagged for four extra-base hits including two homers. Strasburg's velocity noticeably dipped in his final inning as well, although manager Dave Martinez suggested after the game this was only due to the pitcher getting tired, as per Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post. Assuming he is able to remain healthy, Strasburg will next take the mound Monday in a road rematch with the Phillies.
