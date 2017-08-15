Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Sharp in rehab start
Strasburg tossed five innings and allowed one run on three hits over 66 pitches in a rehab start Monday at High-A Potomac, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.
Strasburg was scheduled for 75 pitches but was efficient enough to get through five innings well under his pitch limit. Considering how sharp he was Monday, there doesn't seem to be much reason for continuing his rehab assignment. Expect Strasburg to make his return at some point during this weekend's series against the Padres.
