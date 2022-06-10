Strasburg (0-1) took the loss Thursday in Miami, allowing seven runs on eight hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out five in 4.2 innings.

It was his first major-league start in over a year and one Strasburg would probably like to forget. Five of the eight runs against him came with two outs, including the two-run homer by Jesus Sanchez that ended Strasburg's night. Nevertheless, the four-time All-Star is back after missing significant time with a neck injury that required surgery. It was just his eighth start since winning the 2019 World Series Most Valuable Player Award and signing a seven-year, $245 million contract. Assuming he will take his normal turn in the rotation, Strasburg will likely pitch early next week against Atlanta.