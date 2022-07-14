The Nationals transferred Strasburg (ribs) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday.

Washington had been vague regarding a possible return timeline for Strasburg since he was deactivated June 14 due to to a stress reaction of his ribs, but the move to the 60-day IL ensures that he'll be out of commission until at least mid-August. The Nationals sit at 30 games under .500 entering Thursday's game against Atlanta, so the organization will have little incentive to rush Strasburg back to the mound, especially after he already missed the first two months of the season while recovering from last July's thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. Anibal Sanchez (neck) was activated from the 60-day IL in a corresponding move and will step into the rotation Thursday for his season debut debut.