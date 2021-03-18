Strasburg (calf) will pitch four innings in a simulated game Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Strasburg checked out fine after a bullpen session Wednesday, but the Nationals will have him pitch in a simulated game so they can more precisely manage his workload. It's been a disrupted spring for the veteran, who came into camp on the back of hand surgery and then suffered a calf strain Sunday. It's at least good news that the issues are unrelated and that his current injury isn't an arm problem. Time is getting tight for him to get up to full speed by Opening Day, but he seems to have a good chance to avoid missing time if his recovery proceeds without setbacks.
