Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a 35-to-40-pitch simulated game Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Strasburg will be stepping in against hitters in a game setting -- albeit a controlled one -- for the first time April 13. The Nationals will likely want Strasburg to build his pitch count up to around 75 or so before clearing him to return from the 10-day injured list. Even if Thursday's outing goes off without a hitch, Strasburg will still likely need to complete one more simulated game or minor-league rehab start early next week until the club considers activating him.
