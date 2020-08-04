Strasburg (hand) will throw a simulated game Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Strasburg was scratched from his season debut back on July 25 due to a nerve issue in his hand, though the problem is reportedly no longer bothering him. Wednesday's simulated game will be his first time facing live hitters since a preseason exhibition game more than two weeks ago. It remains to be seen exactly when he'll make his first start of the year.
