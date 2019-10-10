Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Six innings in NLDS clincher
Strasburg did not figure into the decision after going six innings and giving up three runs on six hits and one walk with seven strikeouts Wednesday in a 7-3 win over the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS.
Strasburg dug himself an early hole by allowing a two-run homer by Max Muncy in the first inning and a solo blast by Enrique Hernandez in the second. But Strasburg posted zeros the rest of the way and left after the sixth trailing 3-1, keeping things close enough for a Washington rally. He's yielded only four runs with 21 strikeouts in 15 postseason innings heading into the NLCS against the Cardinals.
