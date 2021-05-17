Strasburg (shoulder) will throw approximately 55 pitches in an extended bullpen session Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Strasburg threw 75 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, and manager Dave Martinez said that Tuesday's throwing session could help the team determine whether the right-hander will be able to start Friday against the Orioles. Strasburg felt good after his rehab outing Sunday and should take Erick Fedde's place in the rotation once he's cleared to return.
