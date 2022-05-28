Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to make his second rehab start at Single-A Fredericksburg on Sunday, Byron Kerr of MLB.com reports.

Strasburg is expected to require at least three rehab starts prior to returning to major-league action, and the team is hopeful that he'll be able to throw 60-70 innings over 4-5 innings during his second outing Sunday. As long as he feels good afterward, the right-hander is expected to rejoin the Nationals to throw a bullpen next week before presumably heading out for another rehab start. If Strasburg remains on track in his recovery, he'll likely be in the mix to be activated around early June.