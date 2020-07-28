Strasburg (hand) is scheduled to throw again Tuesday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Strasburg threw very lightly Monday and felt less tingling in his thumb, but he feels much better Tuesday and will throw again. The team will see how he recovers Wednesday to determine a better timetable for his return. The right-hander is dealing with nerve irritation in his throwing hand but hasn't been placed on the injured list as he continues to progress in his recovery.
