Strasburg (neck) will throw a bullpen session Monday, which would likely put him in line to start Thursday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Strasburg threw six scoreless innings during a rehab start at Triple-A Rochester on Friday and appears to be on track to rejoin the Nationals' rotation this week. Washington hasn't yet announced a starter for Thursday's matchup in Miami, but the right-hander will likely take the mound as long as he feels good following Monday's bullpen.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Excellent in rehab start•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Rehab moves to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Dazzles in second rehab outing•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Slated for second rehab start•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: At least three rehab starts ahead•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ready for rehab assignment•