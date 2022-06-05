Strasburg (neck) will throw a bullpen session Monday, which would likely put him in line to start Thursday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Strasburg threw six scoreless innings during a rehab start at Triple-A Rochester on Friday and appears to be on track to rejoin the Nationals' rotation this week. Washington hasn't yet announced a starter for Thursday's matchup in Miami, but the right-hander will likely take the mound as long as he feels good following Monday's bullpen.