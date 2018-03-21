Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Smacked around by Marlins on Tuesday

Strasburg allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.1 innings while striking out two in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

Lewis Brinson led off the game with a homer, and Strasburg never really regained his footing after that. The right-hander now has a 9:5 K:BB through 9.2 spring innings, which isn't ideal, but he's looked healthy and there's no reason to suspect Tuesday's struggles will continue into the regular season.