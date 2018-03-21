Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Smacked around by Marlins on Tuesday
Strasburg allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.1 innings while striking out two in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.
Lewis Brinson led off the game with a homer, and Strasburg never really regained his footing after that. The right-hander now has a 9:5 K:BB through 9.2 spring innings, which isn't ideal, but he's looked healthy and there's no reason to suspect Tuesday's struggles will continue into the regular season.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Touches 98 in spring debut Saturday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Will start Game 4 on Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Likely starting Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Lined up for potential Game 5•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Could start Game 4 on Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Confirmed for Friday's start•
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...