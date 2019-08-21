Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Sparkles in no-decision

Strasburg threw seven shutout innings while allowing four hits with one walk and six strikeouts during a no-decision against the Pirates on Tuesday.

The right-hander completed seven frames with 94 pitches, but Nationals manager Dave Martinez probably wishes he would have let Strasburg pitch longer. After Strasburg yielded only five baserunners, the Nationals bullpen allowed four of the first five hitters in the eighth to reach and score, coughing up the lead. With a 15-5 record, Strasburg doesn't have many no-decisions this season, but he does have a pair of those in his last three outings, and in both no-decisions, Strasburg pitched seven innings. To go with 15 wins, he has a 3.65 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 191 strikeouts in 165 innings this season. Strasburg will pitch next at the Cubs on Sunday.