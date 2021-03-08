Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said that Strasburg (hand) would start Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Strasburg has been eased along slowly in spring training following his August surgery to address carpal tunnel neuritis, but he's thus far experienced no issues during the ramp-up process. After completing a simulated game last week without incident, Strasburg will hit the reach the final benchmark in his recovery process by getting back on the mound in a game setting. Expect Strasburg to be limited to around two innings Tuesday, but he should be ready to handle a normal starter's workload by the time his first turn in the rotation in the regular season comes up in early April.