Strasburg (shoulder) will start Friday's game against the Orioles, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Strasburg has been on the injured list since April 18 due to right shoulder inflammation, but he's been ramping up his workload recently. He threw 75 pitches in a rehab start Sunday and tossed 55 pitches during an extended bullpen session Tuesday. Manager Dave Martinez said that Strasburg felt good after each throwing session, so the right-hander will be cleared to return for Friday's series opener against Baltimore. Strasburg made two starts prior to his injury and allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and seven walks while striking out 11 in 10 innings.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Slated for extended bullpen•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Strong rehab outing Sunday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: One more rehab outing on tap•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throwing bullpen Thursday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws sim game•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Another sim game scheduled•