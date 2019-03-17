Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Starting second game
Strasburg will start the second game of the season, March 30 against the Mets, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
As expected, Strasburg will follow Max Scherzer in the rotation, with Patrick Corbin getting the ball third. The right-hander has been sharp through four Cactus League starts, compiling a 2.87 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 15.2 innings.
