Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg (calf) will start Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Strasburg was diagnosed with a minor calf strain after exiting his last Grapefruit League start March 14, but he was mostly able to stay on schedule with his build-up program. Rather than making a start in a spring game in his last turn through the rotation, Strasburg instead threw a five-inning simulated game last Friday and apparently came out of it without any setbacks. Now that he's back on the pitching schedule this week, Strasburg looks like he'll remain on track to break camp with the big club rather than requiring a stint on the injured list to begin the season.