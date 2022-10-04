Strasburg's (ribs) status for 2023 is a "mystery," according to general manager Mike Rizzo, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Strasburg has been focusing on strengthening his shoulder since being diagnosed with a stress reaction of his ribs, a side effect of the issue that led to thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in July 2021. Even the team is feigning optimism here, but admitting the obvious, that it's unclear what to expect from Strasburg going forward. He has logged 31.1 innings since the start of the 2020 season.
