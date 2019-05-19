Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Stifles Cubs for fourth win
Strasburg (4-3) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits over eight innings while striking out seven in a 5-2 victory over the Cubs.
The right-hander was in firm control all night, generating 15 swinging strikes among his 93 pitches (69 total strikes). Strasburg has delivered five quality starts in his last six trips to the mound, and he'll take a 3.32 ERA and eye-popping 82:16 K:BB through 65 innings into his next outing Thursday, on the road against the Mets.
