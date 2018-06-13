Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Still shut down

Manager Davey Martinez said Strasburg (shoulder) is still shut down from throwing, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Strasburg, who landed on the disabled list last weekend with shoulder inflammation, is still receiving treatment. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to throw, leaving his return date up in the air. The 29-year-old is eligible to return June 19. In the meantime, Erick Fedde will fill in for Strasburg in the rotation.