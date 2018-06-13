Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Still shut down
Manager Davey Martinez said Strasburg (shoulder) is still shut down from throwing, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Strasburg, who landed on the disabled list last weekend with shoulder inflammation, is still receiving treatment. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to throw, leaving his return date up in the air. The 29-year-old is eligible to return June 19. In the meantime, Erick Fedde will fill in for Strasburg in the rotation.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Heading to disabled list•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Dealing with shoulder inflammation•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Leaves start early•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ready for Friday's start•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Exits with cramps•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Strikes out eight in win over Marlins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.