Strasburg (shoulder) will likely need at least three more simulated games or minor-league rehab games after he throws 35-40 pitches to live hitters before Thursday's clash with Atlanta, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

With normal rest between outings, that would have Strasburg on target to rejoin the Nationals' rotation during a homestand against the Reds and Brewers at the end of the month. Complicating the recovery process for the right-hander is that the organization's choice for a minor-league rehab stint is limited to Triple-A due to COVID-19 protocols, which might encourage the Nats to keep Strasburg with the team for more simulated games instead. The next step in his recovery will be determined after Thursday's work on the mound.