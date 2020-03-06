Play

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Stretches out in bullpen

Strasburg threw 53 pitches over three simulated innings in a bullpen session Wednesday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander is staying on a five-day schedule during spring training, requiring him to toss a bullpen on the Nats' off day rather than making a Grapefruit League start a day late Thursday. If he stays on that routine, Strasburg could toss a bullpen again Monday -- another off day for the club -- before seeing game action again Mar. 14 against the Tigers.

