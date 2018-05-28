Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Strikes out eight in win over Marlins

Strasburg (6-4) tossed five scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Marlins, allowing three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Strasburg did well to scatter baserunners on the day, allowing just two men past first base. He threw 66 percent of his pitches for strikes but labored at times as the home team fouled off 31 of them, leading to his removal after just five innings. Workload aside, Strasburg recorded at least seven strikeouts for the sixth time in the last seven games to take his K/9 to 10.4 on the season. He's also allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last five starts and will take a 3.13 ERA into his next scheduled start Friday against the Braves.