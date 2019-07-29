Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Strikes out nine in win
Strasburg (14-4) gave up one run on two hits and no walks while striking out nine through seven innings to take the win over the Dodgers on Sunday.
Strasburg racked up 13 swinging strikes and 20 called strikes through 100 pitches to shut down the Dodgers. The 31-year-old has earned in a win in each of his last seven starts and has a 1.15 ERA through five starts in July. Strasburg will make his next start Saturday against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
