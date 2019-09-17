Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Strikes out six in no-decision
Strasburg gave up two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out six through five innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Monday.
The two runs came in a 38-pitch first inning, but Strasburg recovered to deliver four scoreless frames before being removed from the game after five innings. Strasburg has been on a nice run recently, posting a 1.91 ERA with five consecutive quality starts coming into this start. The 31-year-old has a 3.49 ERA with 235 strikeouts through 31 starts this season. Strasburg is scheduled to make his next start Saturday at Marlins Park.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Records 17th victory•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Suffers sixth loss•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Whiffs 14 in eight scoreless frames•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Reaches 200 K's with 10 on Sunday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Sparkles in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Carried to win by offense•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...