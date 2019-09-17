Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Strikes out six in no-decision

Strasburg gave up two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out six through five innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Monday.

The two runs came in a 38-pitch first inning, but Strasburg recovered to deliver four scoreless frames before being removed from the game after five innings. Strasburg has been on a nice run recently, posting a 1.91 ERA with five consecutive quality starts coming into this start. The 31-year-old has a 3.49 ERA with 235 strikeouts through 31 starts this season. Strasburg is scheduled to make his next start Saturday at Marlins Park.