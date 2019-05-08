Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Strong outing turns sour
Strasburg (3-2) allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 11 across 6.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Brewers.
Strasburg showed no signs of trouble until the seventh inning, when he allowed four of the first six batters he faced to reach base. That culminated in a bases-loaded double by Lorenzo Cain, accounting for three of Strasburg's four earned runs, with the final earned run coming after he was pulled from the contest. However, there were still plenty of positives to take away from Strasburg's performance, as he generated 21 swinging strikes and held the dangerous Brewers lineup without a home run. Off to a strong start to the season from a skills perspective, Strasburg will draw another tough assignment in his next start at the Dodgers.
