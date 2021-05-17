Strasburg (shoulder) threw 75 pitches over 4.1 scoreless innings for Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports. He gave up two hits and two walks while striking out six.

The Nats were hoping the right-hander would be able to pitch a full five innings, but Strasburg came out of the game after reaching his targeted pitch count. He's on track to come off the injured list and take the mound Friday against the Orioles, but with Erick Fedde having put together one of the best starts of his career Sunday, Washington may feel less pressure to get Strasburg back into the rotation and instead give him one more rehab outing to get fully stretched out.