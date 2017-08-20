Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Strong showing in return from DL

Strasburg (10-4) took the loss to the Padres on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out six.

While it goes down as a losing effort, Strasburg looked good in his return from an elbow injury, touching the upper 90s with his fastball and showing good movement with his changeup. He induced 15 swinging strikes, with the extent of the damage against him coming on a first-inning homer off the bat of Yangervis Solarte. With a team off day Monday, Strasburg could start the series finale against Houston next week.