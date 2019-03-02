Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Strong spring debut

Strasburg tossed two scoreless innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Making his first start of the spring, Strasburg topped out at 94 mph with his fastball, but he has plenty of time to work it up before Opening Day. The right-hander is coming off a disappointing campaign -- his 22 starts were his lowest since his early-career Tommy John surgery, and his 3.74 ERA and 1.20 WHIP were his highest -- but he still topped a 10.0 K/9 for the fifth straight season, and Strasburg remains capable of great things when he's healthy and his mechanics are in sync.