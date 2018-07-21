Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Struggles in return from DL
Strasburg (6-7) took the loss Friday as the Nationals fell 8-5 to the Braves, surrendering six runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out six.
The right-hander threw 64 of 98 pitches for strikes in his first start since June 8, and while he generated a respectable 13 swinging strikes he also gave up plenty of hard contact -- five of the eight hits off Strasburg were doubles. He'll take a 3.90 ERA into his next outing Wednesday inn Milwaukee.
