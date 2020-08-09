Strasburg allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two in Sunday's contest against the Orioles. The game was suspended in the sixth inning.

Strasburg made his season debut after working through a nerve issue in his hand over the last few weeks. The right-hander tossed four clean frames to begin the game, but things unraveled in the fourth inning. He forced an out to begin the frame but then gave up five hits and one walk, which turned into five runs and led to his removal. Strasburg said after the game that he could feel the nerve irritation during the fifth inning but didn't think that he's doing long-term damage, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. His next start should come on the road Friday against Baltimore.