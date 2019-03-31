Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Struggles through first inning

Strasburg gave up four runs on six hits and two walks over six innings during Saturday's 11-8 loss to the Mets. He recorded eight strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.

Strasburg was able to retire two of the first three batters of the game, but then allowed three straight hits en route to a three-run inning. The 30-year-old then walked opposing pitcher Noah Syndergaard during the second inning, who then scored on a double. Strasburg settled down thereafter, but the damage had been done. The hard-throwing right-hander should have another chance against the Mets on Thursday.