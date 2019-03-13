Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Struggles with command
Strasburg allowed two runs on five hits and four walks over 4.2 innings while striking out six during Tuesday's spring game against Houston.
Strasburg entered Tuesday's game with only one walk over his first two spring starts, but had some command issues versus the Astros. Overall the 30-year-old has looked great in spring training as he has 13 strikeouts over 10.2 innings and has allowed only two runs on seven hits.
