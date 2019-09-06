Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Suffers sixth loss

Strasburg (16-6) was charged with the loss against Atlanta on Thursday, pitching six innings and giving up three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven.

Strasburg gave up a pair of runs in the first inning but settled down to allow only a single tally on a Ronald Acuna homer over his final five frames. The effort was not enough to prevent his sixth loss, however, as Max Fried outdueled Strasburg by allowing only one baserunner in seven innings of work. Despite the outcome, Strasburg hurled his fourth straight quality start while tossing a season-high 115 pitches, 71 of which were strikes. The 31-year-old will try to get back into the win column when he heads to Minnesota to face the Twins on Wednesday in his next scheduled start.