Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Takes loss despite strong start

Strasburg (2-2) allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking two and striking out 10 across seven innings to take the loss Saturday against the Dodgers.

Strasburg allowed two solo home runs but was otherwise excellent Saturday, generating an impressive 17 swinging strikes. While still a very small sample, Strasburg has now allowed six home runs this season after allowing just 13 throughout all of 2017. Even so, he has a 2.97 ERA and .99 WHIP, so his ratio stats haven't spiked despite his early season susceptibility to the long ball.