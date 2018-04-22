Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Takes loss despite strong start
Strasburg (2-2) allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking two and striking out 10 across seven innings to take the loss Saturday against the Dodgers.
Strasburg allowed two solo home runs but was otherwise excellent Saturday, generating an impressive 17 swinging strikes. While still a very small sample, Strasburg has now allowed six home runs this season after allowing just 13 throughout all of 2017. Even so, he has a 2.97 ERA and .99 WHIP, so his ratio stats haven't spiked despite his early season susceptibility to the long ball.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fans eight in win over Atlanta•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Done in by long ball Thursday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Cruises to win in opening start•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Will take mound Saturday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Whiffs 10 in final spring start•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...