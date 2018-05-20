Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Takes loss Sunday

Strasburg (5-4) allowed three earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven across 6.2 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Dodgers.

Strasburg allowed all three of his earned runs on two home runs, a solo shot to Yasmani Grandal and a two-run home run to Enrique Hernandez. He was also visibly frustrated with home plate umpire Chad Fairchild on a few different occasions as he walked a season high four batters. While this wasn't Strasburg's sharpest start, it's hardly worth being worried about as it marked the first time that he walked more than two batters in a start all season.