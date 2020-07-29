Strasburg (hand) is scheduled to throw from 75-80 feet Wednesday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Strasburg, who is dealing with nerve irritation in his throwing hand, is set to ramp things up Wednesday after throwing at about 75 percent Tuesday. If the right-hander feels good during Wednesday's session, he could be cleared to throw a side session before the end of the week. In the meantime, Erick Fedde will make another start in place of Strasburg on Thursday.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Slated to throw again•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws lightly•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Hand issue not new•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Doesn't expect long absence•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Scratched from Saturday's start•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Dominant in final tuneup•