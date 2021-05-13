Strasburg (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Strasburg threw a 62-pitch simulated game Tuesday, and he'll have another throwing session just two days later. Following his bullpen session, the Nationals will decide whether the right-hander will report to Triple-A Rochester for a rehab assignment or whether he'll throw another simulated game in the near future.
