Strasburg (ribs, shoulder) has begun throwing near his offseason home, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

There is still no clarity as to how much the Nationals are going to be able to get out of Strasburg in 2023, but the 34-year-old right-hander continues to plug away in his ongoing recovery from July 2021 surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome. A stress reaction in his rib cage is what limited him to just one major-league start in 2022, and that injury was said to be related to the lingering TOS issue. Strasburg can probably be ignored again on fantasy draft day, unless a sudden reason for newfound optimism arises this spring in Nats camp.