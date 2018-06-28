Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throwing off flat ground Thursday
Strasburg (shoulder) was seen throwing pitches off flat ground prior to Thursday's game at Philadelphia, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Strasburg is progressing slowly in his rehab from right shoulder inflammation, and was seen playing catch last Friday. The right-hander appears to have significant work ahead of him prior to returning, and will need to progress to throwing off a mound before advancing to bullpen sessions.
