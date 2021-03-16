Strasburg (calf) will throw on flat ground Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
He said his calf felt "okay" when he arrived at the facility Tuesday and will have the injury evaluated following his throwing session. It's unclear when he will be ready to return to game action after being diagnosed with a strained plantaris muscle in his left calf Sunday.
