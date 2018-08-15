Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws 70 pitches in sim game
Strasburg (neck) said his simulated game went well Wednesday, and the next step will likely be a start, although he didn't say where that would be, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
He said he threw 70 pitches in the sim game and if he feels good Thursday, he will "get ready for a start." Considering he gave up nine runs over his last 6.2 MLB innings before hitting the disabled list with a pinched nerve in his neck, and that he has been out since July 20, it seems likely that Strasburg will need at least one rehab start before the Nationals insert him back into the big-league rotation. His next step should become clear in the coming days.
