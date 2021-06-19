Strasburg (neck) played catch ahead of Saturday's game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Strasburg threw lightly Wednesday, and he was able to do so once again Saturday. The team has been bringing the right-hander along slowly given his recent injury history, and he's expected to meet with a specialist soon, which could help to reveal a better idea of his status.
