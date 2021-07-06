Strasburg (neck) completed a 60-pitch bullpen session Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The right-hander threw a 51-pitch session Friday and continues ramping up his workload as he returns from a neck strain. However, Strasburg has yet to pitch against live hitters, and he'll likely need to do so before beginning a rehab assignment.
