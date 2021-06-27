Strasburg (neck) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander progressed from playing long toss and had no issues in his first bullpen session since landing on the injured list in early June. Strasburg will likely need another bullpen session or two before facing live hitters and eventually moving to a rehab assignment.
