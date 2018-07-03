Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws bullpen Tuesday

Strasburg (shoulder) tossed a 60-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Manager Dave Martinez stated that Strasburg's next step will be throwing a simulated game, which could happen sometime this weekend. Since he is expected to require at least one appearance in the minors while on a rehabilitation assignment, it's becoming increasingly more likely that Strasburg will remain on the shelf until after the All-Star break.

